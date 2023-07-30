Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.31.

Eaton Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $203.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.24 and its 200-day moving average is $176.35. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $211.83.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

