Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.50-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $86.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day moving average of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,885,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,996,000 after acquiring an additional 296,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $102,575,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,535,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 45.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,020,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,074,000 after acquiring an additional 319,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

