Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.50-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Eastman Chemical Stock Performance
Eastman Chemical stock opened at $86.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day moving average of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.33.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,885,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,996,000 after acquiring an additional 296,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $102,575,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,535,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 45.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,020,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,074,000 after acquiring an additional 319,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
