Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE EXP traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,698. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.13. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total value of $4,634,480.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,059,922.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total value of $4,634,480.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,059,922.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $783,632.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,573.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,939 shares of company stock worth $7,804,980. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.80.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

