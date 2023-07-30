Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $56.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 58.com reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.27.

NYSE DT opened at $54.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.30. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.03, a PEG ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $808,625.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 191,115 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 52,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $2,697,496.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $808,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,207,407 shares of company stock worth $943,913,963 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 660,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

