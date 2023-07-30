Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $56.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTFree Report) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 58.com reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.27.

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DT opened at $54.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.30. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.03, a PEG ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $808,625.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 191,115 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 52,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $2,697,496.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $808,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,207,407 shares of company stock worth $943,913,963 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 660,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Analyst Recommendations for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

