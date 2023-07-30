Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.68

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and traded as high as $2.97. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 14,205 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $107.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.67 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

