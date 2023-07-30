Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

DLNG stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $107.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

