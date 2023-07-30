DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

DRDGOLD Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DRD opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

