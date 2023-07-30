Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 795,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Dover by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Dover by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dover Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Shares of Dover stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Dover has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.63.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

