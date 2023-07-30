Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Short Interest Up 19.1% in July

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $53.50. 2,930,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average of $55.69. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.