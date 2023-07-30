Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Lifted by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,703 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dollar General worth $33,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 10.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Dollar General by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 46,070 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.59. 2,125,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.52. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

