Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Up 10.4% Over Last Week

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $11.17 billion and $533.44 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0796 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.79 or 0.00322207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00013404 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 140,385,926,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

