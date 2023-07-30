DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Stock Position Decreased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its holdings in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,496,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,668 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.46% of DocGo worth $12,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DocGo by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,941 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocGo by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,087 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,275,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of DocGo by 425.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 565,582 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,894,000. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capone sold 5,400 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director James M. Travers sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $513,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 456,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anthony Capone sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,424 over the last ninety days. 13.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DCGO stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. 640,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,924. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 0.92. DocGo Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.19 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 4.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that DocGo Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

