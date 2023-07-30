DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLO shares. Bank of America upped their target price on DLocal from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays began coverage on DLocal in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on DLocal in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “positive” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLocal Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of DLO opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. DLocal has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.40 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in DLocal by 1,025.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 25,721 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in DLocal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.