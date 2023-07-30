Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Holdings Raised by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 433,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,703 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned approximately 2.73% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $20,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFNM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 96,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFNM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.65. The stock had a trading volume of 130,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,721. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.91. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $48.93.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

