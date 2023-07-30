Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Acquired by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,604 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $24,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $724,787,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.37. 554,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,154. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.76. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $34.47.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

