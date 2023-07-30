Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.66, but opened at $22.99. Dime Community Bancshares shares last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 57,847 shares traded.

The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.52 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Dime Community Bancshares

DCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

In related news, Director Paul M. Aguggia acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,775. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 3,150 shares of company stock worth $53,660 over the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 4.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10. The company has a market cap of $876.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

