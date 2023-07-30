Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Announces Earnings Results

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

DCOM stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $876.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.05. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $36.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Insider Activity at Dime Community Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

In other news, Director Paul M. Aguggia purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $42,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $53,660. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,137.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

About Dime Community Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.