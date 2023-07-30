Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Danske lowered shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Price Performance

Shares of NDCVF opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company offers bluetooth and multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) that provides short-range connectivity; and Systems-in-Package (SiPs), which offers connectivity on long-range LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular networks.

