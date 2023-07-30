Desjardins Trims Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Target Price to C$7.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRRPF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Fiera Capital Trading Up 6.8 %

FRRPF opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

