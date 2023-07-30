Denver Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.33 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 3.00% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJS. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSJS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.07. 22,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,033. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.94. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

