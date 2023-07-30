Denver Wealth Management Inc. Has $401,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,927,000 after purchasing an additional 113,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,528 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.12. 796,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,001. The stock has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

