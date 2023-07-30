Denver Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.44. 11,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,989. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.19.

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

