Dennis W. Archer, Jr. Buys 1,500 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stock

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.16 per share, for a total transaction of $28,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $20.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $437.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.93. Independent Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBCP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 28.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,663 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 11.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,089,000 after acquiring an additional 156,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.