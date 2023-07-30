Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Denali Capital Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,193,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $698,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000.

Denali Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Denali Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.79 during midday trading on Friday. 602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,908. Denali Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54.

Denali Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

