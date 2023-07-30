Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 478 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,995 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $374,413,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $489,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,877 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $992,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3,758.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883,367 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $164,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 549.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,983,026 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $113,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.53.

CTSH stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $70.86. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average is $63.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

