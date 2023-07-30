Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 334 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPC. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $156.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.62 and a 200 day moving average of $165.54. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $145.30 and a 52 week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

