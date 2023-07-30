Delta Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IJH opened at $271.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.66 and a 200-day moving average of $254.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.