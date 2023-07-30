Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 0.1 %

AMGN opened at $236.37 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.12 and a 200-day moving average of $236.30. The stock has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.12.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.