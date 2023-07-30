Delta Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 141,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $110.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.33. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

