Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $38,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.72. 8,274,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,801,542. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

