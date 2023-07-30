Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Aspire Capital Advisors LLC

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DE stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $427.11. 1,194,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,627. The company has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $328.62 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.84.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.