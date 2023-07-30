Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ) Short Interest Update

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,110,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

Deep Medicine Acquisition stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. 25,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,339. Deep Medicine Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $19.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77.

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying businesses in the healthcare industry.

