Dawn Protocol (DAWN) One Day Volume Reaches $76.98 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $44.53 million and $76.98 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dawn Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

