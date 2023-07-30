Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $8,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Datadog by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 511,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,579,000 after purchasing an additional 90,619 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 329.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 108,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $2,761,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,855,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,177. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $120.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $652,345.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,440,342.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $652,345.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 193,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,440,342.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $6,602,612.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,381,139.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 932,199 shares of company stock worth $87,435,773. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

