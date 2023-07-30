Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Update

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data I/O

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 337,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 15,869 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Data I/O in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Data I/O Trading Down 2.2 %

DAIO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. 60,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,335. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.97. Data I/O has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $4.99.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 9.29%.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

Further Reading

