Darlington Partners Capital Management LP Has $122.74 Million Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,314,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,266 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust accounts for 9.2% of Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.60% of Americold Realty Trust worth $122,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 402.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 410.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,566. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,400.00%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

