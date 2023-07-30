Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $280.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DHR has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $293.13.

Danaher Stock Up 1.9 %

Danaher stock opened at $260.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $192.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,395 shares of company stock valued at $14,933,579. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

