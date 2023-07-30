Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 107,211 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 2.6% of Wafra Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $73,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,395 shares of company stock worth $14,933,579 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,661,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,985. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.94 and its 200-day moving average is $246.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $192.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

