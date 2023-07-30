Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.45 billion-$10.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.72 billion.
Dana stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.44. Dana has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $19.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82.
Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dana will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Dana in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dana by 121.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Dana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Dana by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dana by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
