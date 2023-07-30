Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Update

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the June 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Daimler Truck Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DTRUY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 33,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,223. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. Daimler Truck has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $18.79.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

Daimler Truck Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.