Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Update

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the June 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Daimler Truck Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DTRUY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 33,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,223. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. Daimler Truck has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $18.79.
Daimler Truck Company Profile
