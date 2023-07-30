DA Davidson Increases Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target to $21.50

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $17.50 to $21.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BANC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Banc of California from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Banc of California Stock Performance

BANC stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $840.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Banc of California

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Rice acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $84,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $106,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $75,135.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Rice purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $84,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $194,583 in the last three months. 7.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Banc of California by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 68,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 51.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

