Cypress Capital Group Sells 781 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Prologis were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $123.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.43 and a 200 day moving average of $123.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $138.86.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 91.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

