Cypress Capital Group Raises Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 46.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in V.F. were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on V.F. from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

V.F. Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of VFC opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.45. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 387.11%.

V.F. Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.