Cypress Capital Group Makes New Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $144,641,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,026,000 after purchasing an additional 320,069 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $104.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $108.23.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 58.40%.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. KeyCorp started coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.