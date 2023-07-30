Cypress Capital Group Makes New $203,000 Investment in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGF opened at $47.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.69. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.6754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.