Cypress Capital Group Has $262,000 Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.9 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Articles

