Cypress Capital Group Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IWP stock opened at $99.04 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.88 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.58.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

