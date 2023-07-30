Cypress Capital Group Cuts Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,933 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 570,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $525,111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $369,091,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,934,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,288,000 after purchasing an additional 423,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,463,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,575,000 after purchasing an additional 114,635 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock opened at $86.39 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average of $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

