Cypress Capital Group Boosts Position in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Cadiz were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cadiz in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Cadiz by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 543,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 309,276 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cadiz during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Cadiz by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Cadiz by 778.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ CDZI opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23. Cadiz Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $5.80.

Insider Activity

Cadiz ( NASDAQ:CDZI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 1,999.40% and a negative return on equity of 71.59%. Analysts forecast that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott S. Slater purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,583.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,713,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,855,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott S. Slater bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,881 shares in the company, valued at $433,583.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 315,970 shares of company stock worth $1,208,968. Corporate insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Profile

(Free Report)

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.