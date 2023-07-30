Cypress Capital Group Boosts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $1,036,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 26,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.20.

Insider Activity

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $126.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.64. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $134.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

